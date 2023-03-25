Raj Rayon Industries share price history

This multibagger penny stock has remained under base building mode for last one month, losing around 10 per cent in this time. However, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹36.90 to ₹69.20 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 85 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this multibagger small-cap stock has ascended from ₹16.20 to ₹69.20 apiece levels, giving around 325 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this multibagger stock has ascended from ₹1.65 to ₹69.20 per share levels, logging around 4,100 per cent rise in this time. Similarly, in last two years, this penny stock has skyrocketed from ₹0.20 to ₹69.20 levels, logging 3,45,000 per cent rise in this time.