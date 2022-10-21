Multibagger penny stock: In stock market rebound during post-Covid rally, a good number of stocks have delivered stellar return to its shareholders who had a long term perspective. In this list of multibagger stocks, some penny stocks are also there who have higher volume and strong business model. Advik Capital shares are one such penny stock that has surged from ₹0.29 apiece to ₹4.20 per share levels till date, delivering 1,350 per cent return to its shareholders.

Advik Capital share price history

In last one month, this penny stock has surged from ₹3.54 apiece to ₹4.20 per share levels, delivering around 10 per cent return to its positional investors. In last six months, the stock has remained under sell-off pressure and has shed around 35 per cent in this period after sliding from ₹6 to ₹4.20 levels. However, the penny stock has delivered whopping 35 per cent return in year-to-date time after surging from ₹2.91 to ₹5.20 apiece levels. In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹3.36 to ₹4.20 levels, giving around 15 per cent return as the stock has remained under profit booking after rising to its life time high of ₹6.30 on BSE in April this year. Similarly, in last two years, this small-cap stock has risen from ₹0.29 apiece to ₹4.20, rising to the tune of 14.50 time in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Advik Capital share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.15 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹65,000 today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of new year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.35 lakh today. Likewise, in last one year, one's ₹1 lakh invested in this small-cap stock would have turned to ₹1.15 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock two years ago during post-Covid rally on Dalal Street, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹14.50 lakh today.

In Q2FY23, this small-cap stock has reported a total income of ₹227.68 crore against ₹15.20 lakh in Q2FY22 whereas company's net profit grew from ₹7.03 lakh to ₹6.23 crore in recently ended September 2022 quarter.

Current trade volume of the penny stock at around 1:45 PM is 15.33 lakh, which is slightly higher than its last 20 days average volume of 13.03 lakh. 52-week high if ₹6.30 whereas its 52-week low is ₹2.04 apiece. Current market cap of the small-cap stock is ₹83 crore.