0.29 to 4.20: Multibagger penny stock gives 1350% return in 2 years

Advik Capital share price history

In last one month, this penny stock has surged from ₹3.54 apiece to ₹4.20 per share levels, delivering around 10 per cent return to its positional investors. In last six months, the stock has remained under sell-off pressure and has shed around 35 per cent in this period after sliding from ₹6 to ₹4.20 levels. However, the penny stock has delivered whopping 35 per cent return in year-to-date time after surging from ₹2.91 to ₹5.20 apiece levels. In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹3.36 to ₹4.20 levels, giving around 15 per cent return as the stock has remained under profit booking after rising to its life time high of ₹6.30 on BSE in April this year. Similarly, in last two years, this small-cap stock has risen from ₹0.29 apiece to ₹4.20, rising to the tune of 14.50 time in this period.