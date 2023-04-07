Multibagger stock: Mercury Metals shares are one of the multibagger penny stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in last one year. The BSE listed penny stock has risen from around ₹0.93 to ₹15.62 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 1600 per cent return in this time. So, the penny stock went on to enter the list of multibagger stocks on Dalal Street.

Mercury Metals share price history

This multibagger penny stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last three sessions. In last 5 sessions, the BSE listed stock has ascended to the tune of 112.50 per cent whereas in last one month, this multibagger stock has delivered 5 per cent return to its shareholders. This multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹12.51 to ₹15.62 apiece levels in YTD time, logging 25 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, BSE listed penny stock has surged from around ₹5.65 to ₹12.62 levels, clocking 175 per cent rise in this time.

In last one year, this multibagger stock has ascended from ₹0.93 to ₹15.62 per share levels, delivering 1600 per cent return to its long term positional shareholders. Likewise, in last four years, this BSE listed multibagger penny stock has appreciated from ₹0.34 to ₹15.62 per share levels, logging to the tune of 4500 per cent rise in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Mercury Metals share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.05 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.25 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE listed stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.75 lakh today.

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger BSE stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹17 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock four years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹46 lakh today.