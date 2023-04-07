0.34 to 15.62: Multibagger penny stock gives 4500% return in 4 years

Mercury Metals share price history

This multibagger penny stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last three sessions. In last 5 sessions, the BSE listed stock has ascended to the tune of 112.50 per cent whereas in last one month, this multibagger stock has delivered 5 per cent return to its shareholders. This multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹12.51 to ₹15.62 apiece levels in YTD time, logging 25 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, BSE listed penny stock has surged from around ₹5.65 to ₹12.62 levels, clocking 175 per cent rise in this time.