Multibagger stock: In the last two years, a good number of stocks have given multibagger return to its shareholders. List of multibagger stocks in 2021 not just include quality shares from small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap space, it include scrips from penny stocks as well. Flomic Global Logistics shares are one of such multibagger stocks in India that belong to the list of multibagger penny stocks. This stock has surged from ₹0.35 per share levels (close price on 28th March 2019 on BSE) to ₹143.25 apiece levels (close price on BSE on 12th November 2021), rising around 409 times in this around two year time.

Flomic Global Logistics share price history

As per the share price history of this multibagger penny stock, Flomic Global Logistics share prices have surged from ₹7.62 to ₹143.25 levels in last six months, rising to the tune of near 1,780 per cent in this period. In year-to-date time i.e. in 2021, this penny stock went northward from ₹1.95 apiece to ₹143.25 levels, giving near 7,245 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, Flomic Global Logistics share prices have appreciated from ₹1.22 per share levels to ₹143.25 levels, logging around 11,640 per cent rise in this period.

Likewise, the stock had closed at ₹0.35 levels on 28th March 2019 on BSE and with the passé of time, it has reached up to ₹143.25 per share levels today, registering around 40,830 per cent rise in this period. In this period of near two and half years, this multibagger penny stock has made its life-time high of ₹216.30 as well.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Flomic Global Logistics share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹18.80 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one year ago and had remained invested in this counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.17 crore.

Likewise, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter buying this multibagger penny stock ar ₹0.35 per share levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.09 crore today.

