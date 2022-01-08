0.5 to 24.95: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 50 lakh in 2-year

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: On account of strong rebound post-Covid-19 selloff, Indian stock market delivered a good number of multibagger stocks in 2021. This list of multibagger stocks includes shares from all segments as the market rally was participatory. The year 2021 is remarkable for small and penny stocks as well because this market rally proved that investing in penny stocks can fetch extra ordinary returns provided fundamentals of the company are strong. Lloyds Steels Industries shares are one such stock, which is among the multibagger penny stocks in 2021. This metal stock has surged from ₹0.50 (close price on NSE on 10th January 2020) to ₹24.95 per share levels (close price on NSE on 7th January 2022), logging around 4900 per cent rise in these two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lloyds Steels Industries share price history

Lloyds Steels Industries share price history

In last one week, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹20.65 to ₹24.95, logging around 21 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one month, the penny stock has delivered near 130 per cent return to its shareholders after appreciating from ₹10.80 to ₹24.95 levels. In last 6 months, Lloyds Steels Industries share price has raised from ₹3.45 to ₹24.95 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of around 625 per cent in this period. Likewise in last one year, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹1.00 per share levels to ₹24.95 per stock mark, registering around 2400 per cent rise in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, on last two years, the multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹0.50 to ₹24.95, appreciating almost 4900 per cent in this period.

Impact on investment

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock two years ago buying one stock at ₹0.50 apiece levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to around ₹50 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in this stock throughout this period of 2 years.

