₹0.72 to ₹46.48: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹54.55 lakh in four years

Multibagger penny stock: Eraaya Lifespaces shares will be in focus of the stock market investors after the company's subsidiary Ebix Technologies announced that it has secured a ‘significant commercial mandate’ from GT Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allianz Australia Insurance, according to an exchange filing.

The shares of Eraaya Lifespaces have given investors multibagger gains over the years despite being a penny stock. Through this latest commercial mandate, both companies will be expanding their Australian broker ecosystem by digitising their flagship offerings.

“This engagement aligns with our vision of empowering insurers through transformative technology. GT Insurance’s deep domain expertise, combined with Sunrise Exchange’s agility, creates a compelling ecosystem for brokers and customers alike,” said Ashish Jaitly, a whole-time director at Ebix Technologies Limited.

Sunrise Exchange is an Australian B2B electronic insurance distribution platform. It is operated by Ebix Australia, a step-down subsidiary of Ebix Technologies.

Multibagger gains In the last four years, Eraaya Lifespaces shares have increased from ₹0.72 per share to ₹46.48 apiece, marking a more than 6,355% gain on the Indian stock market.

Investors who had invested ₹1 lakh into the company shares have gained returns amounting to nearly ₹54.55 lakh over the four-year period from the Indian stock market.

The shares of the company traded ex-split on 6 December 2024, as the company announced a stock split from ₹10 per share to Re 1 apiece, according to the BSE data.

However, while calculating the gains over the years, we are not adding the post-stock split benefit accrued into the demat account of the long-term shareholders invested in Eraaya Lifespace stock.

Eraaya Lifespaces Share Price Trend Eraaya Lifespaces' share price closed 1.43% higher at ₹46.18 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹45.53 at the previous market close. The company announced its commercial mandate update after the market operating hours on 5 September 2025.

Shares of the land developer have given stock market investors more than 6,313% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 61.81% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of Eraaya Lifespaces have lost 60.12% in 2025 but are trading 3.38% higher in the last one-month period. Over the last five market sessions, the company's shares have dropped 3.69% on the Indian stock market.

According to the data collected from the BSE website, the shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹316.90 on 7 October 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹39.99 on 14 August 2025. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹880.63 crore as of the stock market session on Friday, 5 September 2025.

