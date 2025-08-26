₹1.05 to ₹1.83: Penny stock under ₹2 hits upper circuit for 30th straight session

Penny stock under ₹2: Avance Technologies shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, as the stock has consistently hit the upper circuit for the last 30 sessions in the Indian stock market.

As per the BSE data, the shares of Avance Technologies currently have an upper circuit of ₹1.86 with a price tolerance band of 2%.

Avance Technologies is an Indian IT service and software company which operates critical digital systems worldwide. The company creates solutions empowering businesses, governments, and societies to thrive in the digital era, according to the company's official website.

“Fueled by a passion for excellence, we continuously push boundaries and innovate to deliver the best. Our commitment to reliability matches our drive for innovation, ensuring our clients receive top-tier solutions,” as per the company website.

Avance Technologies Share Price Trend Avance Technologies' share price closed 1.67% higher at ₹1.83 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹1.80 at the previous market close.

During Monday's stock market session, the shares hit an intraday high of ₹1.83, according to the market data.

Shares of the software products firm have given stock market investors more than 3,560% returns on their investment since its listing on the Indian stock market in April 2022. In the last one-year period, the shares have given more than 90% gains.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Avance Technologies shares have gained more than 107% in 2025 and are trading 36.57% higher in the last one-month period. The stock has hit the upper circuit for the last 30 stock market sessions.

Avance Technologies shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1.83 on Monday, 28 August 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹0.52 on 1 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at ₹362.69 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 25 August 2025.

