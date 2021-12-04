1.18 to 78: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 66 lakh in 1-yr

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stocks: Despite the economy being under stress due to Covid-19, the stock market has given stellar returns to the investors in last one and half year. In this period, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in 2021 and it includes some penny stocks as well. Suraj Industries shares are one of them. This multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹1.18 (close price on 19th August on BSE) to ₹78.15 (close price on 3rd December 2021 on BSE), appreciating around 6500 per cent in this near one year time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Suraj Industries share price history, the penny stock has been giving sharp upside move for the last one year. In last one month, this penny stock went up from ₹32.80 to ₹78.15 apiece, logging multibagger rise of near 140 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock price has surged from ₹2.24 to ₹78.15 levels, appreciating to the tune of near 3400 per cent. Similarly, in year-to-date time, Suraj Industries share price has risen from ₹1.95 to ₹78.15 per share levels, rising to the tune of around 3900 per cent in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, as mentioned above, the multibagger stock has risen from ₹1.18 per share levels to ₹78.15 mark — rising almost 66 times in this near one year time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Suraj Industries share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.40 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹35 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE listed stock at the beginning of 2021 buying Suraj Industries shares at ₹1.95 apiece, and had remained invested in this multibagger stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹40 lakh today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

