₹1.20 to ₹28.25: Reliance ADAG penny stock gives 2250% return in four years. More steam left?
Multibagger penny stock: Anil Ambani-backed company is in the news these days for raising ₹425 crore fund through borrowing
Reliance Power shares are in the news these days for sharp upside movement in the last fortnight of FY24. After remaining in the base building mode from January 10, 2024, to March 13, 2024, this Reliance ADAG (Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group) company is in the news these days for debt reduction and capital infusion by Reliance Commercial Finance. This led to strong buying in Reliance Power shares. After ending at ₹20.40 per share level on 13th March 2024, this Anil Ambani-backed company's stock price has scaled up to ₹28.25 apiece level on NSE, logging nearly 40 percent appreciation in a fortnight. However, Reliance ADAG company's stock has shown a strong upside in the post-COVID rebound. In the last four years, Reliance Power share price has surged from ₹1.20 per share to ₹28.25 per share level on NSE, recording around 2,250 percent rise in this time.
