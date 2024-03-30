Reliance Power shares are in the news these days for sharp upside movement in the last fortnight of FY24. After remaining in the base building mode from January 10, 2024, to March 13, 2024, this Reliance ADAG (Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group) company is in the news these days for debt reduction and capital infusion by Reliance Commercial Finance. This led to strong buying in Reliance Power shares. After ending at ₹20.40 per share level on 13th March 2024, this Anil Ambani-backed company's stock price has scaled up to ₹28.25 apiece level on NSE, logging nearly 40 percent appreciation in a fortnight. However, Reliance ADAG company's stock has shown a strong upside in the post-COVID rebound. In the last four years, Reliance Power share price has surged from ₹1.20 per share to ₹28.25 per share level on NSE, recording around 2,250 percent rise in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, in the post-COVID time, the penny stock has turned into a money-making stock for its shareholders by delivering to the tune of 2,250 percent returns. However, Reliance Power shares need to travel a long way to return the lost money of its investors, invested in the scrip at the time of share listing. Reliance Power IPO was launched in January 2008 at a price band of ₹405 to ₹450 per equity share and it listed at ₹547.80 on BSE and at ₹530 on the NSE. After the share listing, Reliance Power was given 3:5 bonus shares as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power news The Reliance ADAG company recently informed Indian stock market exchanges about the fundraising to the tune of ₹425 crore. The Anil Ambani-backed company went on to add that the fundraising would be done via borrowing.

Reliance Power informed about the fundraising saying, "We wish to inform you Rosa Power Supply Company Limited and Tato Hydro Power Private Limited (Lending Companies), wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company have entered into the respective Agreements on March 28, 2024 with Reliance Velocity Limited (Borrowing Company), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, the Promoter Company, for lending secured borrowings in tranches in the form of inter-corporate deposits aggregating to ₹425 crore."

"The aforesaid lending transactions are related party transactions and have been done on an arm’s length basis. The Promoter Company holds 23.15% equity shares in the Company," Reliance Power added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price target Speaking on the outlook of Reliance Power shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Reliance Power shares are in continuous uptrend for the last two weeks. However, the stock is facing a hurdle at ₹30 per share level. Reliance Power shares have strong support at ₹22 apiece level. So, those who have Reliance Power shares in their portfolio should maintain strict stop loss at ₹22 apiece level. On breaching this immediate hurdle, the stock may touch the ₹34 per share mark in the short term."

On the suggestion to the fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia said that fresh buying is not advised at the current market price. One can initiate fresh buying once the stock gives a breakout above ₹30 apiece on a closing basis. He said that once the stock gives a breakout above ₹30, current shareholders can upgrade their trailing stop loss to ₹28. He said that fresh buyers may also buy the stock above ₹30 apiece level maintaining a stop loss at ₹28 for a short-term target of ₹34.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

