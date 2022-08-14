1.22 to 3,207: Bluechip stock turns 1 lakh to 26.28 Cr in 23 years

Commenting on the performance of the company in Q1FY23, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd., said, “We have had an excellent quarter to begin this financial year, Our international volumes continued to record consistent growth with more than 60% increase as compared to the previous year. We have registered the highest ever quarterly revenues and EBITDA on the back of record international sales volumes. We recently launched the exciting new, neo-retro styled roadster, the Hunter 350. We just concluded the global launch and first ride programme in Bangkok with the world’s top press. There was tremendous energy and a very enthusiastic response for the motorcycle. We are confident that the Hunter will usher in new audiences and newer geographies into the brand fold. VECV, our Commercial Vehicle Joint Venture with the Volvo Group, recorded its highest ever first quarter volumes. The quarter also witnessed the inauguration of the first electric city bus delivered to the city of Chandigarh."