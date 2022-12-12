1.3 to 78.75: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 60 lakh in 4 years

Sanmit Infra share price history

In last one month, this small-cap stock has delivered around 8 per cent return whereas in last six months, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from around ₹42 to ₹78.75 levels, logging around 90 per cent rise in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Sanmit Infra share price has given multibagger return to its shareholders, delivering over 160 per cent return to the shareholders. In last one year, this small-cap stock doubled shareholders' money after ascending to the tune of near 190 per cent in 2022.