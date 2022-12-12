1.3 to 78.75: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 60 lakh in 4 years

₹1.3 to ₹78.75: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹60 lakh in 4 years2 min read . 09:25 AM IST
- Multibagger small-cap stock has delivered 160 per cent return in last one year
Sanmit Infra shares are one of the multibagger stocks on Indian stock market. The small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹1240 crore is a glaring example of how a long term investor can benefit and expect whopping return on one's investment. In near four years, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from ₹1.31 apiece to ₹78.75 apiece levels, logging near 5,900 per cent rise in this period.
Sanmit Infra shares are one of the multibagger stocks on Indian stock market. The small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹1240 crore is a glaring example of how a long term investor can benefit and expect whopping return on one's investment. In near four years, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from ₹1.31 apiece to ₹78.75 apiece levels, logging near 5,900 per cent rise in this period.
In last one month, this small-cap stock has delivered around 8 per cent return whereas in last six months, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from around ₹42 to ₹78.75 levels, logging around 90 per cent rise in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Sanmit Infra share price has given multibagger return to its shareholders, delivering over 160 per cent return to the shareholders. In last one year, this small-cap stock doubled shareholders' money after ascending to the tune of near 190 per cent in 2022.
In last one month, this small-cap stock has delivered around 8 per cent return whereas in last six months, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from around ₹42 to ₹78.75 levels, logging around 90 per cent rise in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Sanmit Infra share price has given multibagger return to its shareholders, delivering over 160 per cent return to the shareholders. In last one year, this small-cap stock doubled shareholders' money after ascending to the tune of near 190 per cent in 2022.
In last four years, the multibagger stock has surged from around ₹1.31 apiece to ₹78.75 apiece levels, delivering around 5,900 per cent return to its shareholders.
In last four years, the multibagger stock has surged from around ₹1.31 apiece to ₹78.75 apiece levels, delivering around 5,900 per cent return to its shareholders.
Taking cue from Sanmit Infra share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.08 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹11.90 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this scrip at the beginning of 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.60 lakh today.
Taking cue from Sanmit Infra share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.08 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹11.90 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this scrip at the beginning of 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.60 lakh today.
Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock around four years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹60 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in the counter throughout this long period.
Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock around four years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹60 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in the counter throughout this long period.
BSE listed small-cap company recently informed BSE exchange that it has started supply of Bitumen in Drum packaging in Orissa, apart from bulk business. As the Rainy season is over, Bitumen business has also started in full flow, we have started receiving Bitumen order and it hopes to do business of approx. ₹4. Crores per month from December 22 to March 23.
BSE listed small-cap company recently informed BSE exchange that it has started supply of Bitumen in Drum packaging in Orissa, apart from bulk business. As the Rainy season is over, Bitumen business has also started in full flow, we have started receiving Bitumen order and it hopes to do business of approx. ₹4. Crores per month from December 22 to March 23.
The BSE listed stock ended with a market cap of ₹1240 crore on Friday session whereas its trade volume on the weekend session was over 1.70 lakh. Its 52-week high is ₹85.70 while its 52-week low is ₹20.69 apiece.
The BSE listed stock ended with a market cap of ₹1240 crore on Friday session whereas its trade volume on the weekend session was over 1.70 lakh. Its 52-week high is ₹85.70 while its 52-week low is ₹20.69 apiece.