₹1.38 to ₹67: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹48.5 lakh in 5 years

  • Multibagger penny stock: An investor who had invested 1 lakh in the stock five years ago and held on to it would have seen the investment grow to approximately 48.55 lakh

A Ksheerasagar
Updated12 Feb 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Multibagger penny stock: From a trading price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 apiece five years ago, the shares have surged nearly 4,755% to trade at the current market price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67 apiece.
Multibagger penny stock: From a trading price of ₹1.38 apiece five years ago, the shares have surged nearly 4,755% to trade at the current market price of ₹67 apiece.(Pixabay)

Multibagger stock in focus: Investing in the stock market can yield substantial rewards when the right stocks are chosen, but it can also lead to disappointing outcomes if investments are made unwisely.

Fortunately, shareholders of RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited have reason to celebrate, as the company’s shares have delivered phenomenal returns.

Being the flagship company of the RDB Group, RDB Infrastructure and Power (formerly known as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited) went public in 2010 after acquiring the real estate arm of RDB Industries Limited.

Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 3% despite sell-off pressure on Dalal Street

Its shares have witnessed a steady rise in recent years, except for a sharp pullback in recent months. Nevertheless, they have continued to deliver multibagger returns, making the stock one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market in recent times.

The shares began their one-way rally in September 2024 and continued until January 2025, resulting in a massive gain of 132%. During this period, the stock also scaled a fresh record high of 92 apiece.

The rally has not only made shareholders wealthier but has also significantly boosted the company’s market capitalization, which now stands at 1,324 crore.

RDB Infrastructure and Power share price history

Since its listing in 2010, the stock largely remained in a sideways phase for a prolonged period before gaining momentum in early 2024, as investors began accumulating the counter and driving sustained gains.

This helped it maintain a strong winning streak even during periods of market volatility, with the stock closing the last two calendar years in positive territory.

From a trading price of 1.38 apiece five years ago, the shares have surged nearly 4,755% to trade at the current market price of 67 apiece.

Also Read | Small-cap stock Pavna Industries hits 20% upper circuit amid stock market rally

Impact on investment

The massive rise in the share price over a prolonged period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

An investor who had invested 1 lakh in the stock five years ago and held on to it would have seen the investment grow to approximately 48.55 lakh, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

Notably, the gains have largely been seen among retail investors, who collectively owned a 29.5% stake in the company at the end of the December quarter, as per BSE data.

Also Read | Multibagger auto ancillary stock surges over 29% in two sessions post Q3 results

More than 6,500 investors holding capital of up to 2 lakh collectively own 22.3% of the company, underlining strong participation from individual shareholders in RDB Infrastructure and Power’s growth story.

Recent developments

The company informed investors on February 11 that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LoI) with Primarc Projects Private Limited for the execution of substructure and superstructure works for a proposed project, Primarc Aadvika, located in West Bengal. The project spans a total area of 5 lakh sq. ft., and the contract is valued at 73 crore.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Multibagger StocksPenny StocksIndian Stock MarketStock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets ₹1.38 to ₹67: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹48.5 lakh in 5 years
More