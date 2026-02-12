₹1.38 to ₹67: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹48.5 lakh in 5 years

Multibagger stock in focus: Investing in the stock market can yield substantial rewards when the right stocks are chosen, but it can also lead to disappointing outcomes if investments are made unwisely.

Fortunately, shareholders of RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited have reason to celebrate, as the company’s shares have delivered phenomenal returns.

Being the flagship company of the RDB Group, RDB Infrastructure and Power (formerly known as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited) went public in 2010 after acquiring the real estate arm of RDB Industries Limited.

Its shares have witnessed a steady rise in recent years, except for a sharp pullback in recent months. Nevertheless, they have continued to deliver multibagger returns, making the stock one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market in recent times.

The shares began their one-way rally in September 2024 and continued until January 2025, resulting in a massive gain of 132%. During this period, the stock also scaled a fresh record high of ₹92 apiece.

The rally has not only made shareholders wealthier but has also significantly boosted the company’s market capitalization, which now stands at ₹1,324 crore.

RDB Infrastructure and Power share price history Since its listing in 2010, the stock largely remained in a sideways phase for a prolonged period before gaining momentum in early 2024, as investors began accumulating the counter and driving sustained gains.

This helped it maintain a strong winning streak even during periods of market volatility, with the stock closing the last two calendar years in positive territory.

From a trading price of ₹1.38 apiece five years ago, the shares have surged nearly 4,755% to trade at the current market price of ₹67 apiece.

Impact on investment The massive rise in the share price over a prolonged period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

An investor who had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock five years ago and held on to it would have seen the investment grow to approximately ₹48.55 lakh, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

Notably, the gains have largely been seen among retail investors, who collectively owned a 29.5% stake in the company at the end of the December quarter, as per BSE data.

More than 6,500 investors holding capital of up to ₹2 lakh collectively own 22.3% of the company, underlining strong participation from individual shareholders in RDB Infrastructure and Power’s growth story.

Recent developments The company informed investors on February 11 that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LoI) with Primarc Projects Private Limited for the execution of substructure and superstructure works for a proposed project, Primarc Aadvika, located in West Bengal. The project spans a total area of 5 lakh sq. ft., and the contract is valued at ₹73 crore.