Multibagger stock: Despite global economy feeling the heat of Covid-19 pandemic, stock market has managed to give stellar return to the investors who believe in 'buy, hold and forget.' A good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in 2021 and it includes some penny stocks as well. Proseed India share is one such multibagger penny stock. In last six months, this biotechnology company stock price has shot up from ₹1.45 to ₹82 per share levels, appreciating around 56.50 times in this period.

Proseed India share price history

According to Proseed India share price history; this multibagger penny stock price has been under profit-booking heat for last one month. In last one month, Proseed India share price has declined from around 103 to ₹82 levels, logging loss to the tune of near 21 per cent. In last 6 months exactly, this penny stock price surged from ₹1.90 to ₹82 levels, logging around 4200 per cent rise in this period.

Likewise, the multibagger stock has risen from ₹1.45 (close price on 20 May 2021 on NSE) to ₹82 (its intraday high on NSE on 2 December 2021), logging around 5550 per cent rise in this almost 6 month period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Proseed India share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹79,000 today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh exactly 6 months ago buying one Proseed India share at ₹1.90 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to near ₹43 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter in May 2021 buying one stock at ₹1.45 levels, and had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹56.50 lakh today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.