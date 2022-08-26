1.5 to 11: Penny stock turns multibagger in 4 years. Share Rallies 650%

Multibagger stock: In June 2022, this penny stock announced 1:1 bonus shares that doubled income of its shareholders having bought company shares before June 2022
Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stocks is risky but high risk traders invest in such stocks as well, if they are satisfier about the business model and sustainability of the companies business on medium to long term. High risk investors invest in such stock because these penny stocks give whopping return in short to medium term. Mishtann Foods shares are glaring example of it. This penny stock has delivered staggering 650 per cent return in last 4 years to its shareholders.
Mishtann Foods share price history
In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹8.37 to ₹11.00 apiece levels, logging near 30 per cent rise in this period. However, after ushering in new year 2022, this multibagger stock has remained under the profit-taking pressure. In last six months, this multibagger stock has slipped from ₹13.85 to ₹11.00 levels, descending around 20 per cent in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this penny stock has delivered just 1.50 per cent return. In last one year, this FMCG penny stock surged from ₹10 to ₹11, ascending to the tune of 10 per cent in this period. In last two years, this penny stock has surged from ₹9.50 to ₹11 apiece levels, giving around 15 per cent return to its positional investors. In last 3 years, this FMCG stock has risen from ₹3.65 to ₹11 apiece levels, giving near 200 per cent return to its shareholders. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years.
Similarly, in last four years, this BSE listed multibagger stock has risen from around ₹1.50 to ₹11 per share levels, logging around 650 per cent rise in this period.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from Mishtann Foods share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.30 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹90,000 today as the company has announced 1:1 bonus shares making the loss of the shareholders half of the actual price fall in the counter. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock at the beginning of 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.03 lakh today.
If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.20 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.30 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹6 lakh in three years.
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock four years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹14 lakh lakh today.
Current trade volume of the multibagger penny stock on BSE is around 15.50 lakh, which is much lower than its last 20 days average trade volume of 35.95 lakh. However, second half of the session is still not over and trade volume of the stock may go northward in next two and half hours. The small-cap FMCG stock has a market cap of ₹549 crore. Its 52-week high on BSE is ₹19.55 whereas its 52-week low is ₹7.80 apiece.
In Q1FY23 results, Mishtann Foods reported bumper 216 per cent year-on-year jump in its net profit. The FMCG company has reported 118 per cent YoY rise in sales in recently ended June 2022 quarter.