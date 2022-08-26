1.5 to 11: Penny stock turns multibagger in 4 years. Share Rallies 650%

Mishtann Foods share price history

In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹8.37 to ₹11.00 apiece levels, logging near 30 per cent rise in this period. However, after ushering in new year 2022, this multibagger stock has remained under the profit-taking pressure. In last six months, this multibagger stock has slipped from ₹13.85 to ₹11.00 levels, descending around 20 per cent in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this penny stock has delivered just 1.50 per cent return. In last one year, this FMCG penny stock surged from ₹10 to ₹11, ascending to the tune of 10 per cent in this period. In last two years, this penny stock has surged from ₹9.50 to ₹11 apiece levels, giving around 15 per cent return to its positional investors. In last 3 years, this FMCG stock has risen from ₹3.65 to ₹11 apiece levels, giving near 200 per cent return to its shareholders. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years.