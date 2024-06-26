₹1.50 to ₹354: Penny stock turns multibagger in five years. ₹1 lakh turns to ₹2.36 crore
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.60 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the recent years. Once a penny stock, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹1.50 per share to ₹354 apiece, logging around 23,800 percent rally in five years. This impressive growth trajectory suggests a potential for long-term gains, making it an exciting prospect for investors. Hence, the small-cap stock, which has a market cap of ₹537 crore, is one of the multibagger penny stocks in the last five years.
