Multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the recent years. Once a penny stock, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹1.50 per share to ₹354 apiece, logging around 23,800 percent rally in five years. This impressive growth trajectory suggests a potential for long-term gains, making it an exciting prospect for investors. Hence, the small-cap stock, which has a market cap of ₹537 crore, is one of the multibagger penny stocks in the last five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hazoor Multi Projects share price history The BSE-listed multi-bagger stock has risen from ₹344.65 to ₹354 apiece in one month, recording more than a 2 per cent rise in this period. In the last six months, Hazoor Multi Projects' share price has appreciated from ₹317.20 to ₹354 per share, logging a nearly 11 per cent rise in this time horizon. In YTD time, this multi-bagger small-cap stock went up from ₹343 to ₹354, logging around a 4 per cent rise in this time. However, in one year, the BSE-listed small-cap stock rallied from ₹138.50 to ₹354 per share mark, registering around a 160 percent rise. This performance compares favorably with [similar stocks' performance].

Over the past five years, Hazoor Multi Projects shares have demonstrated a remarkable performance, rising from ₹1.50 to ₹354 per share, a staggering increase of nearly 236 times. This consistent growth is a testament to the stock's potential and reliability, instilling confidence in potential investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impact in investment Taking a cue from Hazoor Multi Projects' share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap multi-bagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.02 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.11 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multi-bagger penny stock at the beginning of the new year 2024, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.04 lakh in YTD time. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.60 lakh today. However, it's important to note that these figures are based on past performance and the stock market can be unpredictable. Individual research and analysis are always recommended before making any investment decisions.

Looking at the long-term potential, if an investor had put in ₹1 lakh in this multi-bagger stock five years ago, their investment would now be worth a staggering ₹2.36 crore. However, it's important to note that this significant growth would have only been possible if the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout the entire period mentioned above. This highlights the importance of a long-term investment strategy and the potential for substantial returns.

Hazoor Multi Projects shares are available for trade on BSE only. Its market cap is ₹537 crore, and the small-cap stock has recorded a trade volume of over 38,000 on BSE. There are still around one and a half hours of trade during Wednesday's deal. Its 52-week high is ₹454 apiece, whereas its 52-week low is ₹110 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!