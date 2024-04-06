₹1.50 to ₹87: Penny stock turns multibagger in 10 years. Shares rise 5700%
Multibagger stock: ICRA has assigned a long-term rating of 'BBB-' or 'triple B minus' to the bank facilities of ₹150 crore to the company
Multibagger stock: Shares of Paramount Communications Ltd will be in focus when the Indian stock market opens on Monday. The major reason behind this buzz is the rating update by the globally renowned rating agency ICRA. After the close of the Indian stock market on Friday, the multibagger stock informed Indian exchanges that ICRA has assigned a long-term rating of 'BBB-' or 'triple B minus' to the bank facilities of ₹150 crore to the company. So, the market is expecting a sharp upside in the multibagger stock during Monday deals.
