₹1.58 to ₹55: Penny stock One Point One Solutions turns multibagger. Rises 3400% in four years

Asit Manohar

One Point One Solutions Q4 results 2024: The company's net profit in Q4FY24 stood at ₹6.06 crore, a significant increase from the ₹2.95 crore reported in Q4FY23

One Point One Solutions Q4 results 2024: In FY24, the company's net profit stood at 22.37 crore, up from 8.76 crore in the previous fiscal year. (Photo: Pixabay)

Multibagger stock: One Point One Solutions Limited shares have undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a penny stock to a small-cap stock listed on the NSE with a market cap of 1,184 crore. This journey is a testament to the stellar returns the company has delivered in recent years, with the stock rising from 1.58 apiece on 29th November 2019 to 55 apiece today, a staggering increase of around 3400 per cent in nearly four years.

One Point One Solutions share price history

Over the past month, One Point One Solutions' share price has surged from 51.95 to 55, marking a notable 7 percent increase. In a span of six months, the NSE-listed stock has seen a substantial rise of nearly 40 percent. The stock's performance over the year is even more impressive, with its share price skyrocketing from 21.40 to 55, reflecting a remarkable 160 percent rally. To put this into perspective, the stock was valued at a mere 1.58 on 29th November 2019, indicating a staggering 3400 percent increase in just under four years.

One Point One Solutions Q4 Results 2024

One Point One Solutions Ltd, a small-cap company, recently announced its Q4FY24 results. The company's net profit for this period stood at 6.06 crore, a significant increase from the 2.95 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year. This translates to a remarkable 105 percent year-on-year growth in the company's net profit.

In FY24, the company's net profit stood at 22.37 crore, up from 8.76 crore in the previous fiscal year. This means the company's net profit registered an annual growth of 155 percent in the recently ended the financial year 2023-24.

One Point One Solutions Ltd reported a total income of 42.61 crore in Q4FY24, marking a YoY increase of approximately 11 percent. The company's total income for FY24 was even more impressive, growing from 165.96 crore to 144.20 crore, reflecting an annual growth rate of around 15 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 16 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST
