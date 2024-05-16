₹1.58 to ₹55: Penny stock One Point One Solutions turns multibagger. Rises 3400% in four years
One Point One Solutions Q4 results 2024: The company's net profit in Q4FY24 stood at ₹6.06 crore, a significant increase from the ₹2.95 crore reported in Q4FY23
Multibagger stock: One Point One Solutions Limited shares have undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a penny stock to a small-cap stock listed on the NSE with a market cap of ₹1,184 crore. This journey is a testament to the stellar returns the company has delivered in recent years, with the stock rising from ₹1.58 apiece on 29th November 2019 to ₹55 apiece today, a staggering increase of around 3400 per cent in nearly four years.
