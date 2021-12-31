Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the most important virtues for stock market investors because money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. Avanti Feeds shares are glaring example of it. This Hyderabad-based company's stock price on NSE has surged from ₹1.63 (close price on NSE on 8th January 2010 to ₹550.05 (close price on NSE on 30th December 2021), rising around 33,650 per cent in this near 12 years time.

Avanti Feeds share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹525 to ₹550, logging near 5 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, Avanti Feeds share price has surged from ₹545.85 to ₹550.05, rising less than 1 per cent in this period. In last one year too, the stock has remained sideways logging around 5 per cent return to its shareholders. But, in last 5 years, the multibagger share price has gone northward from around ₹175 to ₹550, appreciating around 210 per cent in this period. Likewise in last 10 years, Avanti Feeds share price has surged from ₹8.18 to ₹5550.05 apiece levels, logging around 6600 per cent rise in this period.

Similarly, in last near 12 years, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹1.63 to ₹550 per share levels, logging around 337 times raise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Avanti Feeds share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.05 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 5 years ago and had remained invested till today, its ₹1 lakh would have turned top ₹3.10 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 10 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹56.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 12 years ago, buying one Avanti Feeds share at ₹1.63 per share levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.37 crore today.

