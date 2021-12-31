In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹525 to ₹550, logging near 5 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, Avanti Feeds share price has surged from ₹545.85 to ₹550.05, rising less than 1 per cent in this period. In last one year too, the stock has remained sideways logging around 5 per cent return to its shareholders. But, in last 5 years, the multibagger share price has gone northward from around ₹175 to ₹550, appreciating around 210 per cent in this period. Likewise in last 10 years, Avanti Feeds share price has surged from ₹8.18 to ₹5550.05 apiece levels, logging around 6600 per cent rise in this period.

