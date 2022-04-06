1.69 to 119: Penny stock turns multibagger. Gives 7000% return in 5 years

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.20 lakh today
Multibagger stocks: Investing in a penny stock is highly risky as a single trigger leads to high volatility in such stocks due to its low float feature. But, smart investors, who remain informed and don't gamble, do invest in penny stocks and pocket staggering return on their investment in small time period. Sindhu Trade Links shares are glaring example of it. In last 5 years, this BSE-listed stock has surged from ₹1.69 to ₹119 apiece levels, delivering around 7000 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.
In last one month, this multibagger stock has been under consolidation. This transportation and logistics company's stock has dipped from around ₹136 to ₹119, logging near 12 per cent decline in last one month. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from near ₹73 to ₹119 per share levels, clocking around 65 per cent appreciation in 2022. In last six month, this multibagger stock has ascended from ₹37.40 to ₹119.25 levels, jumping near 220 per cent in this small period. Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock shot up from ₹5.72 to ₹119.25 levels, logging around 1985 per cent rise in this period.
Likewise, this multibagger penny stock has appreciated from ₹1.69 (close price on 17th February 2017 on BSE) to ₹119.25 apiece levels, logging around 7000 per cent rise in these near 5 years.
₹1 lakh turns to ₹71 lakh in 5 years
Taking cue from Sindhu Trade Links share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹88,000 today whereas it would have turned to ₹1.65 lakh in YTD time. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.20 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹20.85 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago buying one stock at ₹1.69 apiece levels and had remained invested in this penny stock throughout this period, its ₹a lakh would have turned to ₹71 lakh today.
Sindhu Trade Links share details
Current market capital of this multibagger stock is ₹6,130 crore and its current trade volume is 1,07,242, which is much higher from its last 20 days trade volume of 85,255. Book value per share of this multibagger stock is 13.23. Its 52-week high of ₹166.20 apiece is its life-time high as well whereas its 52-week low is ₹5.32 per share.
