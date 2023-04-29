₹1.70 to ₹92: Multibagger sugar stock turns ₹lakh to ₹54 lakh in 10 years3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this sugar stock five years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Unveiling how to become rich from stock market investments, most of the time, ace investors have said that one should try and hold a stock as long as one can. They advise ‘buy, sell and forget’ strategy to a positional investor who want to make money from equities. To uunderstand how a long term investor can benefit from one's investments, we need to look at Dwarikesh Suggar shares. This is one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market that has turned ₹1 lakh of its shareholders to ₹54 lakh in last 10 years. The multibagger sugar stock has achieved this rise despite being under stress for last one year.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×