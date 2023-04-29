Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets1.70 to 92: Multibagger sugar stock turns lakh to 54 lakh in 10 years

3 min read . 07:36 AM IST Asit Manohar
Dwarikesh Sugar shares are one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market that has delivered strong returns in post-Covid rally.

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this sugar stock five years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 4 lakh today

Multibagger stock: Unveiling how to become rich from stock market investments, most of the time, ace investors have said that one should try and hold a stock as long as one can. They advise ‘buy, sell and forget’ strategy to a positional investor who want to make money from equities. To uunderstand how a long term investor can benefit from one's investments, we need to look at Dwarikesh Suggar shares. This is one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market that has turned 1 lakh of its shareholders to 54 lakh in last 10 years. The multibagger sugar stock has achieved this rise despite being under stress for last one year.

Shares of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries have been under base building mode for last one year but it is one of those stocks that bounced back strongly during post-Covid stock market rebound. In fact, Dwarikesh Sugar share has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders and it is one those multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. In last one decade, this multibagger sugar stock has risen from around 1.70 to 92 apiece levels, delivering more than 5,300 per cent return to its shareholders in this time.

Dwarikesh Sugar share price history

As mentioned above, this multibagger sugar stock has remained uunder the sell off heat for near one year but in recent few weeks, the sugar stock is trying to come out of its long base building mode. In last one month, Dwarikesh Sugar shares have surged from around 84 to 92 apiece levels, logging around 10 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, this multibagger sugar stock has slipped from 105.45 to 92 apiece levels, losing to the tune of 13 per cent in 2023. In last six months, this sugar stock has surged more than 3 per cent wheras in last one year, this multibagger sugar stock has lost around 28 per cent. But, in last five years, this multibagger stock has surged from around 23.60 to 92 per share levels, delivering near 300 per cent return to its shareholders.

Likewise in last 10 years, this multibagger sugar stock has surged from 1.70 to 92 per share levels, rising more than 5,300 per cent in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Dwarikesh Sugar share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger sugar stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.10 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this sugar stock at the beginning of 2023, its 1 lakh would have turned to 87,000 whereas in last six month, one's 1 lakh would have become 1.03 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock, one's 1 lakh would have become 72,000 today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in Dwarikesh Sugar shares five years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 4 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 54 lakh today.

Shears of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd are available for trade on both NSE and BSE. On Friday, it ended with a trade volume of more than 10.50 lakh whereas its 20 days average trade volume is more than 15.72 lakh. On Friday, Dwarikesh Sugar shares ended with a market cap of 1,724 crore. Its 52-week high is 132.90 while its 52-week low is 75 apiece.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
