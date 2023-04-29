Dwarikesh Sugar share price history

As mentioned above, this multibagger sugar stock has remained uunder the sell off heat for near one year but in recent few weeks, the sugar stock is trying to come out of its long base building mode. In last one month, Dwarikesh Sugar shares have surged from around ₹84 to ₹92 apiece levels, logging around 10 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, this multibagger sugar stock has slipped from ₹105.45 to ₹92 apiece levels, losing to the tune of 13 per cent in 2023. In last six months, this sugar stock has surged more than 3 per cent wheras in last one year, this multibagger sugar stock has lost around 28 per cent. But, in last five years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹23.60 to ₹92 per share levels, delivering near 300 per cent return to its shareholders.