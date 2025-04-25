₹1.75 to ₹53: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹30 lakh in five years. Do you own?

Multibagger Penny Stock: RDB Infrastructure and Power has witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price on Dalal Street, growing exponentially in a short span of time and establishing itself as one of the biggest wealth creators recently.

The company’s stock, which was trading at just ₹1.75 apiece five years ago, has skyrocketed by an astounding 2,928% to its current market price of ₹53. This extraordinary performance includes stellar returns in some calendar years, with gains of 480% in the previous year alone.

Building on its strong rally from 2024, the stock has maintained its upward momentum in the current calendar year, hitting a new all-time high of ₹62.7 in late March.

To put things in perspective, an investor who had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock five years ago and held onto the investment would have seen its value grow to ₹30.28 lakh—highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

Meanwhile, the stock has been trading on an ex-split basis in the ratio of 1:10. The above calculation does not factor in the post-split benefit.

Recent Developments On April 24, 2025, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bigbull Infrabuild Private Limited for the development of a commercial and multi-storied retirement housing project.

The project will be built on RDB’s land measuring approximately 2.8375 acres, located in Sector-70A, within the revenue estate of Village Palra, Sub-Tehsil Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Haryana. As part of the agreement, the revenue sharing between RDB (as the landowner) and the developer has been fixed at 31.5% and 68.5%, respectively.

Also Read | This multibagger real estate stock crashes 50% from recent high

Earlier, on March 7, 2025, RDB Infrastructure was awarded a work contract by M/s Vardhman Group Realbuild LLP for the construction of a high-rise building. The scope of work includes the construction of a basement, ground floor, podiums, upper floors, underground water tank, overhead tanks, firefighting tanks, and a lift machine room.

The project is located at CS No. 1282, Sandhurst Road West, Girgaon in “D” Ward, Mumbai City, Maharashtra—400004. The proposed design includes a G+33 structure with a total built-up area of approximately 200,000 sq. ft.

About the Company RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited (formerly RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited) is an Indian real estate company and a part of the RDB Group. The company is engaged in real estate construction, development, and related activities, operating across both residential and commercial segments. Its portfolio includes the development of hi-tech and integrated townships, group housing projects, and commercial spaces such as office buildings, malls, and retail shops.

RDB Infrastructure has a presence in several Indian cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur. The company currently has a market capitalization of approximately ₹941 crore.