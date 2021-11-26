Multibagger stock: Post-first wave of Covid-19 selloff, a good number of stocks have given multibagger return in last one and half years. In fact, the list of multibagger stocks in 2021 includes some penny stocks too. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited is one of such multibagger penny stocks. This multibagger share has surged from ₹1.85 (close price on 3rd April 2020 on NSE) per share levels to ₹97.25 (close price on 25th November 2021 on NSE), yielding more than 5150 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited share price history

In last five trade sessions, this multibagger penny stock has shot up to the tune of 21.50 per cent, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on all sessions. In last one month, this telecom penny stock, moved upside from around ₹53 to ₹97.25 levels, logging near 85 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, this penny stock has risen from ₹13.55 per share levels to ₹97.25 mark, yielding around 600 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹7.45 to ₹97.25 levels, registering around 1200 per cent rise in this period.

Likewise in last one and half year, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹1.85 to ₹97.25 levels, delivering around 5150 per cent return to its shareholders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from share price history of this multibagger share, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one week ago buying one share at ₹80.05 apiece, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.85 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago, then its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹7 lakh in this multibagger penny stock. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one year ago, and had remained invested in this multibagger stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹13 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this telecom penny stock buying each share at ₹1.85 apiece, then its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹52.50 lakh today.

