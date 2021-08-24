Deepak Nitrite share price has delivered around 7 per cent return to its share holders in the last one month while in the last six months; the chemical stock has given around 55 per cent return. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in India as it has given around 172 per cent return to its share holders in the last one year. In the last 5 years, Deepak Nitrite shares have yielded around 1940 per cent return to the investors. However, for those who invested in this stock 10 years ago and remained invested in the counter throughout this period, their return is more than 11,000 per cent as the stock shot up from ₹18.50 per stock mark to ₹2055 per stock levels.