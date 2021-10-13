1 lakh becomes 32 lakh in 1 year in this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock

Multibagger stock: Xpro is one of the 3 stocks that Ashish Kacholia added in his portfolio in July to September 2021. Probably, the marquee investor got attracted by the multibagger return it has given to its shareholders in last one year. In last one year, Xpro India share prices have gone up from ₹20.95 to ₹693 apiece — rising 33 times in this period.

Xpro India share price history

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock in Ashish Kacholia portfolio, it shot up from ₹401.50 to ₹693 in last one month — logging near 70 per cent return in this period. In last 6 months, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from ₹92.25 to ₹693 apiece — ascending around 635 per cent in this time-horizon. Similarly, in Year to Date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock of 2021 has appreciated from ₹33.75 to ₹693 levels — logging around 1900 per cent rise in 2021. Likewise, in last one year, this Ashish Kacholia stock has surged from ₹20.95 to ₹693 per share levels — registering around 3125 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from this multibagger stock's share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to0 ₹1.70 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia share 6 months ago and had remained invested in this counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹7.35 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at the end of 2020, then its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹20 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Ashih Kacholi portfolio stock and had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹33 lakh today.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Xpro India

As per shareholding pattern of this multibagger stock for July to September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 2,97,216 shares or 2.52 per cent stake in this company. As listed companies are not obliged to reveal shareholding of those investors who own less than 1 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company, it can't be ascertained whether Ashish Kacholia added stake in the company or made fresh investment to this tune in Xpro India.

