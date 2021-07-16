1 lakh becomes 7.5 lakh in one year in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock

Multibagger stocks 2021: Warren Buffett quotes are full of stock market investment tips and one that is most followed by retail and institutional investors is 'our favorite holding period is forever.' Through this line, the American business magnet has tried to indicate that money is not in buying and selling of stocks, but in holding it for as long as you can. This holds well on the Rama Phosphates shares, the stock which has recently made entry into Dolly Khanna portfolio. Though, the stock became Dolly Khanna's favourite in April to June 2021 quarter, the Dolly Khanna's latest stock pick has been delivering stellar return to its share holders for years. In the last one year, this new Dolly Khanna share holding company has delivered 648 per cent to its share holders and became one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in the Indian stock market.

Rama Phosphate share price history

Rama Phosphate shares have jumped from ₹43.30 to ₹324 per stock mark (today at 9:50 AM). That means Rama Phosphates share price has delivered 648 per cent return to its share holders or in simple terms, it rose around 7.5 times in the last one year. the stock has given 249 per cent return to its share holders in the last 6 months while in the last one month, its yield is near 49 per cent.

Investment return

Taking the Rama Phosphates share price deviation in the nlastt one year, if someone had invested ₹1 lakh in Rama Phosphate one year ago and remained invested in the stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹7.5 lakh as the stock grew 7.5 times in this period. If someone had invested ₹1 lakh one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.488 lakh while the same ₹1 lakh would have become ₹3.49 lakh if the investment period had been six months.

Dolly Khanna's share holding in Rama Phosphate

As per the shareholding pattern of Rama Phosphates for April to June 2021 period, Dolly Khanna holds 3,12,509 Rama Phosphates shares which is to the tune of 1.77 per cent of the net company shares. This is one of the four new companies in which Dolly Khanna made investments during April to June 2021. Rest three stocks are — Aries agro, Shemaroo Entertainment and Deepak Spinners.

