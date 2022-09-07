1 lakh jumps 100 times to 1.57 Cr after 1 bonus issue: Buy the stock?

Share price and bonus issue history of Cera Sanitaryware

On the NSE, the shares of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd closed today on the NSE at ₹5,560.00 apiece, up by 4.19% from the previous close of ₹5,336.25. The stock price has risen from ₹70.75 as of 2nd November 2007 to the current price level, which marks a multibagger return and an all-time high of 7,758.66%. An investment of ₹1 lakh in the company at the beginning of November 2007 would have given you a shareholding of 1413 shares. The company was doing well to the date and was not exceedingly profitable at that time but taking into account the plans and financial strategy, the company on 2nd September 2010 had issued a bonus of 1:1 ratio which resulted in multiplying of investor's existing shares and doubled the count of shares they had.