Debt-free stock jumps 1000 times turning ₹1 lakh to ₹50 Cr after 3 bonus shares: Buy?4 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 10:14 PM IST
- The industrial company Bharat Electronics Ltd. is a large cap with a market worth of Rs. 81,284.74 crore
The industrial company Bharat Electronics Ltd. is a large cap with a market worth of Rs. 81,284.74 crore. A Navratna PSU within the Indian Government's Ministry of Defence is Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). It produces cutting-edge electronic equipment and products for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. According to Value Research's data, the company is a debt-free company, which is an endearing trait of the stock. However, what makes the stock even more intriguing is the fact that the company has declared three bonus shares, turning investors crorepati in a span of 23 years. Let's know-how.