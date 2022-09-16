They further added that the company’s 1) strategy to diversify into non-defence areas, focus on increasing exports and services share would aid long term growth and help de-risk its business, 2) order backlog at ₹55,333 crore as of June 2022 end (~3.3x TTM revenues). Strong order pipeline in FY23-24E, 3) the major orders in the pipeline are: Akash Prime from Bharat Dynamics worth ₹4,000 crore, Himshakti Electronic Warfare (EW) worth ₹3,200 crore, Arudhra Radar worth ₹3,000 crore, EW system for Mi-17 helicopters worth ₹1,500 crore, electronic warfare systems for ships worth ₹12,000 crore, 12 weapon detecting radars (WDR) worth ₹1,000 crore, 4) Major orders expected in FY24E in quick reaction surface-to-air missile (QRSAM) worth ₹20,000 crore, medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM) worth ₹15,000-20,000 crore. Army is in process of taking up acceptance of necessity (AoN) post which they will issue RFP after approvals, 5) We expect revenue, EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 18.5%, 20.1%, respectively, in FY22-FY24E aided by sustained margins in range of ~22% and 6) Strong balance sheet, double digit returns ratios, are the key triggers for future price performance of the stock.