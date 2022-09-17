₹1 lakh rises 100 times in 20 years after 3 bonus shares. Millionaire turns billionaire2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 07:36 AM IST
- ITC share price has ascended from around ₹14.50 to ₹331.50 apiece levels in last twenty years
Listen to this article
ITC bonus shares: A successful stock market investor often found advising its followers to hold a stock as long as one can. The basic motto behind this advise is to minimise the risk and open some other sources of income that a long term equity investor enjoys over the short term investors. Other than stock price appreciation, a long term investor gets benefit of share buyback, bonus shares, dividend, etc. that a listed company announces from time to time.