₹1 lakh rises more than 100 times to ₹1.12 crore in 21 years as PSU stock gave bonus shares on 4 occasion2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 08:42 AM IST
- IOCL has issued bonus shares in 2009, 2016, 2018 and 2022
Stock market investments not just yield from the portfolio stocks' appreciation, but they also yield through dividends, bonus shares, buyback of shares, rights, etc. According to market experts, a long term investor has a better chances of availing of these kinds of investments in comparison to short term investors. As these announcements are not done on a regular basis. For example, let's take bonus shares. On most of the times, a company announces bonus shares once in a while. However, there are some listed stocks that issues bonus shares to its shareholders quite often.