Impact of bonus shares

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in IOCL around 21 years ago, then he would have got 14,285 IOCL shares as IOCL share price was around ₹7 apiece in September 2001. After issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio in 2009, its net shareholding would have doubled to 28,570. This would have further doubled to 57,140 in 2016 after issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. Similarly, this 57,140 IOCL shares would have become 1,14,280 shares in 2018 after another 1:1 bonus share issue. In June 2022, IOCL announced 1:2 bonus shares that would have further pulled up the shareholders net shares at 1,71,420. So, due to the bonus share issuance, a long term shareholder's net shareholding grew 12 times.