Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have remained under base building mode for near one year. But, for the long term investors, it has delivered stellar return. In post-Covid rebound, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has ascended from around ₹1175 to ₹1905 apiece levels, logging around 60 per cent appreciation in near two years. However, if an investor had a very long view or say more than a decade then such investors got the benefit of dividends and bonus shares as well. The dividend paying stock has continuously announced dividend since 2008. In between, it announced 1:1 bonus shares as well. So, if an investor had invested in Kotak Mahindra Bank shares around 20 years ago, the absolute value of one's money would have been more than 500 times.

