1 lakh skyrocketed 1000 times to 17 Cr after 3 bonus shares: Buy the stock

On February 20, 2006, the company issued its first bonus at a 1:1 ratio. As was previously noted, if an investor held 14,204 shares of the firm at the beginning, following the bonus declaration, the shareholding would have doubled to 28,408 shares, changing both the investor's value and shareholding percentage. In a short period of time after that, it again offered bonus shares in the years 2013 and 2022, both in the ratio of 1:1, increasing the shareholder's total share count to 1,13,632 after receiving 3 bonus shares and raising the value of the initial investment by more than 1000 times, or more than Rs. 17.22 Crore i.e. (1,13,632 shares x ₹1,516 current market price).