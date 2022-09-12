1 lakh soared 1000 times to 10 Cr after two bonus shares: Buy the stock?

In the last 5 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of 421.60% which results in a CAGR of 35.50% approx. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 17.29% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 40.43% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹585.85 on (10-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹306.15 on (29-August-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 42.26% below the high and 10.48% above the low. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days and 50 days EMA but below the 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The RSI indicator reading for Birlasoft Ltd is 51.02, indicating that the stock is neither in an overbought nor oversold phase. The company has a book value per share of ₹92.25 which results in a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 3.66. The stock is also trading at P/E ratio of 20.11 and due to the stock's low P/B and P/E ratio, the stock is currently undervalued when compared to its peers such as Affle India, Coforge, Persistent Systems Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Mphasis and Tata Elxsi.

