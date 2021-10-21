1 lakh to 1.48 crore: This multibagger stock surges 14750% in 10 years

Multibagger stock: Deepak Nitrite is one of the multibagger chemical stocks in 2021. But, for long-term investors, this chemical stock is a glaring example of how patience pays to a stock market investor as this scrip has been giving stellar return to its shareholders for years. If we look at Deepak Nitrite share price history, it has surged around 14,750 per cent in last 10 years.

Deepak Nitrite share price history

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock, it has surged from ₹2434 to ₹2583 per share levels in last one month, rising to the tune of near 6 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this chemical stock price has gone up from around ₹1600 to ₹2583 levels, yielding near 60 per cent return to its shareholders. Similarly, in year-to-date time, Deepak Nitrite share price has risen from ₹987 to ₹2583 per share levels, logging around 160 per cent raise in 2021.

In last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from near ₹720 to ₹2583 levels — rising to the tune of around 260 per cent in this period. In last 5 years, Deepak Nitrite share price has surged from ₹123 to ₹2583 — logging around 2000 per cent return for its shareholders. However, in last 10 years, the chemical stock price went up from ₹17.40 (close price on 21st October 2011 on NSE) to ₹2583 (close price on 20th October 2021 on NSE) — registering around 14,750 per cent rise in this period. In fact, Deepak Nitrite shares shot up around 148 times of its price in the last 10 years, which reflects how much important patience is for stock market investors.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Deepak Nitrite share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.06 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.60 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Deepak Nitrite shares one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.60 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock 5 years ago and had remained invested in this counter throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹21 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago buying Deepak Nitrite shares at ₹17.40 levels, and the investor had remained invested in this stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.48 crore today.

