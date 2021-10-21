1 lakh to 1.48 crore: This multibagger stock surges 14750% in 10 years

In last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from near ₹720 to ₹2583 levels — rising to the tune of around 260 per cent in this period. In last 5 years, Deepak Nitrite share price has surged from ₹123 to ₹2583 — logging around 2000 per cent return for its shareholders. However, in last 10 years, the chemical stock price went up from ₹17.40 (close price on 21st October 2011 on NSE) to ₹2583 (close price on 20th October 2021 on NSE) — registering around 14,750 per cent rise in this period. In fact, Deepak Nitrite shares shot up around 148 times of its price in the last 10 years, which reflects how much important patience is for stock market investors.