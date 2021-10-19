Multibagger stock: HDFC Bank is near to its lifetime high of ₹1725 and stock market experts are expecting this banking stock to go up to ₹1800 per share levels in short-term as it has given fresh breakout at ₹1650. However, there was a time when the stock was in single digit and those who bought this stock at that time and remained invested in this Bank Nifty counter till date, they are getting multibagger return by a huge margin.

HDFC Bank share price history

As per the share price history of HDFC Bank, the banking stock has given 8 per cent return to its shareholders in last one month after rising from ₹1559 to ₹1680 per share levels. In last 6 months, HDFC Bank share price shot up from ₹1412 to ₹1680 levels — logging around 20 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, HDFC Bank shares have risen from around ₹1200 per share levels to ₹1680 — yielding around 40 per cent return to its shareholders.

Likewise in last 5 years, HDFC Bank share price has risen from around ₹635 per share levels to ₹1680 — yielding multibagger return of around 165 per cent. But, if we look at HDFC Bank share price at the end of last century, then we would see that the stock has risen around 16950 per cent in the last 22 years. HDFC Bank share price on 15th October 1999 had closed at ₹9.82 apiece levels on NSE and today it has surged up to ₹1680 levels — yielding around 1.7 times to its shareholders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from HDFC Bank share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in HDFC Bank shares one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.08 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in HDFC Bank shares 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.20 lakh today. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in HDFC Bank shares one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.40 lakh today.

However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in HDFC Bank shares 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.65 lakh today. But, those who knew that patience is one of the most important virtues for a share market investor and remained invested in this counter for the last 22 years investing ₹1 lakh after buying HDFC Bank shares at ₹9.82 apiece, their ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.70 crore today, provided they had remained invested in HDFC Bank shares throughout this period.

HDFC Bank share price outlook

According to stock market experts, HDFC Bank shares may further go northward as the private lender has reported strong quarterly numbers and it has given fresh breakout at ₹1650 per share levels.

Speaking on HDFC Bank share price forecast; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "HDFC Bank has recently given breakout at ₹1650 and looks highly bullish on chart pattern now. One can buy HDFC Bank shares at current market price for the short-term target of ₹1750 to ₹1800 maintaining stop loss at ₹1630 apiece levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

