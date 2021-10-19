1 lakh to 1.7 crore: This multibagger stock gave 16950% return in 22 years

Likewise in last 5 years, HDFC Bank share price has risen from around ₹635 per share levels to ₹1680 — yielding multibagger return of around 165 per cent. But, if we look at HDFC Bank share price at the end of last century, then we would see that the stock has risen around 16950 per cent in the last 22 years. HDFC Bank share price on 15th October 1999 had closed at ₹9.82 apiece levels on NSE and today it has surged up to ₹1680 levels — yielding around 1.7 times to its shareholders.