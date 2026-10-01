₹1 lakh to ₹40 lakh in 5 yrs! Small cap multibagger declares 2:1 bonus - Do you own? Record date, stock performance

Shares of GTV Engineering Limited ended 1% lower on Thursday, October 1. Despite the decline, the small cap stock ended the week with strong gains. The industrial products stock is likely to remain in focus in the coming week due to its bonus issue record date.

GTV Engineering bonus issue The company’s board of directors, earlier, had approved bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1. Which means that the company will reward eligible investors with two shares for every fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The bonus shares will be issued only to investors who will be eligible for the corporate action.

GTV Engineering bonus issue record date The company’s board of directors has fixed Wednesday, October 7, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the corporate action. Hence, Tuesday, October 6, effectively becomes the last day for investors to purchase the stock and qualify for the bonus share.

GTV Engineering share price trend The stock closed 1.09% lower at ₹67.97 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹345.29 crore on Thursday, October 1. Its share price value had touched an intraday high of ₹70.60 per share and an intraday low of ₹67.55 per share.

GTV Engineering stock touched its 52-week high of ₹83.90 per share on June 19, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹41.55 per share on January 21, 2026. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 41.44%. The stock has delivered 1.22% return in one year, 127.9% return in two years, 174% return in three years and around 3,921% return in five years, as per the BSE data.