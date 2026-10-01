Subscribe

₹1 lakh to ₹40 lakh in 5 yrs! Small cap multibagger declares 2:1 bonus - Do you own? Record date, stock performance

GTV Engineering Limited's shares dropped 1% on October 1, yet recorded solid weekly gains. A 2:1 bonus share issue has been approved, with the record date set for October 7, making October 6 the last purchase day for eligibility.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published1 Oct 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
GTV Engineering Limited announced bonus shares. The stock has delivered 3921% return in five years (AI image for representational purpose)
GTV Engineering Limited announced bonus shares. The stock has delivered 3921% return in five years (AI image for representational purpose)
AI Quick Read

Shares of GTV Engineering Limited ended 1% lower on Thursday, October 1. Despite the decline, the small cap stock ended the week with strong gains. The industrial products stock is likely to remain in focus in the coming week due to its bonus issue record date.

Advertisement

GTV Engineering bonus issue

The company’s board of directors, earlier, had approved bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1. Which means that the company will reward eligible investors with two shares for every fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The bonus shares will be issued only to investors who will be eligible for the corporate action.

GTV Engineering bonus issue record date

The company’s board of directors has fixed Wednesday, October 7, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the corporate action. Hence, Tuesday, October 6, effectively becomes the last day for investors to purchase the stock and qualify for the bonus share.

Advertisement

GTV Engineering share price trend

The stock closed 1.09% lower at 67.97 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 345.29 crore on Thursday, October 1. Its share price value had touched an intraday high of 70.60 per share and an intraday low of 67.55 per share.

GTV Engineering stock touched its 52-week high of 83.90 per share on June 19, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of 41.55 per share on January 21, 2026. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 41.44%. The stock has delivered 1.22% return in one year, 127.9% return in two years, 174% return in three years and around 3,921% return in five years, as per the BSE data.

Advertisement

Multibagger returns in five years

The multibagger stock has delivered close to 3,921% return in five years. Which means that if a person had invested 1 lakh in the small cap stock five years ago, their investment would have turned out to be 40 lakh till now.

Small Cap StockBonus SharesBonus Issue
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock Markets ₹1 lakh to ₹40 lakh in 5 yrs! Small cap multibagger declares 2:1 bonus - Do you own? Record date, stock performance
Advertisement
Read Next Story