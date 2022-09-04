Bajaj Finserv share price history

Bajaj Finserv shares have remained in consolidation phase for last one year. However, the stock has been in uptrend for last two months. It has surged from around ₹1100 to ₹17,330 apiece levels in these two months, which signals that the stock is trying to come out of the base-building mode. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last 5 years. In last 5 years, Bajaj Finserv has delivered more than 200 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last 10 years, it has surged from around ₹500 to ₹17,330, delivering near 3300 per cent return to its positional shareholders.