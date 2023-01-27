₹1 lakh turns to ₹1.19 cr in 20 years as PSU stock gave bonus shares 4 times2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 10:31 AM IST
- Bonus shares: PSU stock traded ex-bonus in April 2008, September 2013, April 2017 and February 2019
Stock market mogul Vijay Kedia believes that intraday trading is like milking out money from a bull. So, it's better to be an investor than a trader because money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. A long term stock investor not just gain from the rise in share prices but from various other rewards like bonus shares, stock split, dividend, buyback of shares, etc that a listed company announces from its capital reserves.
