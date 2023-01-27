1 lakh turns to 1.19 cr in 20 years as PSU stock gave bonus shares 4 times

₹1 lakh turns to ₹1.19 cr in 20 years as PSU stock gave bonus shares 4 times2 min read . 10:31 AM IST
- Bonus shares: PSU stock traded ex-bonus in April 2008, September 2013, April 2017 and February 2019
Stock market mogul Vijay Kedia believes that intraday trading is like milking out money from a bull. So, it's better to be an investor than a trader because money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. A long term stock investor not just gain from the rise in share prices but from various other rewards like bonus shares, stock split, dividend, buyback of shares, etc that a listed company announces from its capital reserves.
To understand how a long term investor can turn a lakh into crore and how bonus shares issued in between can help your money to grow many-folds, you need to look at
Container Corporation of India shares. This stat-owned stock has surged from around ₹25 to ₹635 apiece levels in last 20 years, delivering 2,450 per cent return to its long term shareholders. So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this PSU stock 20 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹25.50 lakh. However, due to the four bonus shares announced in last two decades, an investor's ₹1 lakh invested 20 years ago would have grown to ₹1.19 crore today.
As mentioned above, shares of Container Corporation of India Ltd traded ex-bonus on four occasions in last twenty years. As per the information available on BSE website, Container Corporation of India Ltd traded ex-bonus in April 2008, September 2013, April 2017 and February 2019. Container Corporation of India shares traded ex-bonus on 16th April 2008 for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. On 6th September 2013, Container Corporation of India shares once again traded ex-bonus for issuance of 1:2 bonus shares. On 5th April 2017 and 4th February 2019, the PSU stock once again traded ex-bonus for issuance of one bonus share for every four shares held by eligible shareholders of the company.
Twenty years ago, Container Corporation of India share price was around ₹25 apiece. So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Container Corporation of India shares, he or she would have got 4,000 CONCOR shares in one's demat account. Later on company issued 1:1 bonus shares in April 2008 that tuned one's shareholding to 8,000 without any investment. September 2013, PSU company issued 1:2 bonus shares, which turned one's shareholding to 12,000 (8,000 x 1.5).
Similarly, one's shareholding surged to 15,000 (12,000 x 1.25) after issuance of 1:4 bonus shares in April 2017. These 15,000 shares further surged to 18,750 after 1:4 bonus share issue declared in February 2019.
As Container Corporation of India share price today is ₹635 apiece, the absolute value of one's ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.19 crore today (18,750 x 635). So, these four bonus shares helped an investor's ₹1 lakh to tune into ₹1.19 crore in twenty years.
