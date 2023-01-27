1 lakh turns to 1.19 cr in 20 years as PSU stock gave bonus shares 4 times

Container Corporation of India bonus share history

As mentioned above, shares of Container Corporation of India Ltd traded ex-bonus on four occasions in last twenty years. As per the information available on BSE website, Container Corporation of India Ltd traded ex-bonus in April 2008, September 2013, April 2017 and February 2019. Container Corporation of India shares traded ex-bonus on 16th April 2008 for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. On 6th September 2013, Container Corporation of India shares once again traded ex-bonus for issuance of 1:2 bonus shares. On 5th April 2017 and 4th February 2019, the PSU stock once again traded ex-bonus for issuance of one bonus share for every four shares held by eligible shareholders of the company.